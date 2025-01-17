Brookstone Capital Management Has $835,000 Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 360.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

