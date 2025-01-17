Brookstone Capital Management Has $927,000 Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,967,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $46.61 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

