Brookstone Capital Management Has $947,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 142.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 171,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 461.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 242,971 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a market cap of $618.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.