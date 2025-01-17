Brookstone Capital Management Has $974,000 Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

