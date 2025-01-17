Brookstone Capital Management Has $989,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 87,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,265.9% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.7 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.61. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.