Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.13 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

