Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,038 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6,702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $370.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.19 and a 200-day moving average of $303.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $491.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

