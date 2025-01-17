Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,036 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

VFH stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $126.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.70.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

