Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 368 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after buying an additional 171,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.85 and its 200 day moving average is $233.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

