Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 6,043 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

