Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 29,055 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

