Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 721,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 696.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 94,886 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $46.12 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

