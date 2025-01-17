Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJR stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

