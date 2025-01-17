Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 74.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in FedEx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,461 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in FedEx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.61.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FDX opened at $277.23 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.82 and its 200 day moving average is $284.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.