Brookstone Capital Management Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,118,000 after buying an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 682,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 457,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 411,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

