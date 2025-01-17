Brookstone Capital Management Sells 230 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.86.

NYSE MTB opened at $196.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.97%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $3,879,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,741.20. This trade represents a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

