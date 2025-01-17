Brookstone Capital Management Sells 38,646 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,646 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 174,307 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

