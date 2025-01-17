Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,539 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 308,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 63,878 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 96.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $244.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.