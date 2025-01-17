Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,867 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Price Performance

ZAUG stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90.

