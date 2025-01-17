Brookstone Capital Management Sells 88 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 68,404.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,768,000 after purchasing an additional 483,621 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,487,000 after buying an additional 312,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $607.29 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

