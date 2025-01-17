Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $42.52 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

