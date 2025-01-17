Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $186.77 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.44.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

