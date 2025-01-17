Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $96.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

