Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 311.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 94,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 150,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $38.41 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $3,171,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,020,589.20. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $101,640.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,856.40. This represents a 17.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,381. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.