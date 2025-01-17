Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $79.36 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

