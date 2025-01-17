Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 88.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 652.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,863,000 after acquiring an additional 114,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,810,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 130.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 132,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

