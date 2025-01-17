Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

