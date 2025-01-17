Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

