Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Shares of CCJ opened at $49.46 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

