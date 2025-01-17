Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 44.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

