Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $215.75 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,318,249.85. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,200 shares of company stock worth $37,407,303. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.