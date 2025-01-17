Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 61,500 Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Lightwave Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 283.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 156,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lightwave Logic Stock Performance
Shares of LWLG opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.03. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.30.
Lightwave Logic Profile
Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
