Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $171.49 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.08.

Dividend Information

Company Overview

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

