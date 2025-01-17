Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 112 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,279 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Bank of America increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

ICE opened at $150.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average of $155.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

