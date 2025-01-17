Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,204 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 116.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,882,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,150 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,000,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,709,000 after purchasing an additional 471,685 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 121.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 529,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 290,220 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 436,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 220,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,090,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $30.32 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

