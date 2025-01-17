Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,089.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

