Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VFH opened at $121.67 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $126.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

