Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $53,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.
OXLC opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
