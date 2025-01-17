Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

