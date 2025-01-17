Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 117,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $6,424,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $354.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

