Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.00 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. NiSource’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

