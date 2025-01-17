Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,503,000 after buying an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $28,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 440.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 212,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Rollins Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

