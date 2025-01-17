Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

XEL stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.