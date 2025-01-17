Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Garmin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $214.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $119.15 and a 12 month high of $222.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average of $186.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

