Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

