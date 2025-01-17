Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its position in DexCom by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 51.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

DexCom Stock Up 5.5 %

DexCom stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

