Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $808,783,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 749,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,019,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 75.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,142,000 after buying an additional 563,756 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Eversource Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,990,000 after buying an additional 430,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

