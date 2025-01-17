Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,465 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after buying an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD opened at $120.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.10, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

