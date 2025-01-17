Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $82.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.