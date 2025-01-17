Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.